PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready for the 33rd Annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival at the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend!

From the Merchant’s Mall featuring everything from quilts, home sewers, art exhibitions, workshops and lectures. There’s plenty for the entire family to enjoy!

Diana Mercuri, Director of Education and Business Development joined HRS with more about this long-running event.

33rd Annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival kicks off Thursday, February 24 and runs through Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, February 27 the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The event costs $17 Thursday through Saturday and $15 on Sunday.