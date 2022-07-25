PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It can be embarrassing to talk about, but it doesn’t have to be. Peak Performance for Men is using a two-pronged approach to help men and their partners deal with erectile dysfunction.

Dr. Tim Willox joined us with advice on how Peak Performance for Men can restore your sex life.

Peak Performance for Men

Book a consultation now! Men can get 30% off their treatment and if they choose to finance, get zero down and no payments for 6 months!

Peak Performance for Men is located at: 4433 Corporation Lane Suite #195 Virginia Beach

(757) 899-1307

peakperformanceformen.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Peak Performance For Men.