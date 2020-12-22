Commitment to Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In this difficult year, we’ve seen a lot of kindness and generosity in our community from individuals and businesses. Mr Rogers Windows Foundation is committed to keeping the kindness going. Foundation manager, Jennifer Rogers joined us with the details.

Mr. Rogers Windows Foundation
To learn more about the Mr. Rogers Windows Foundation, you can connect online at MrRogers WindowsFoundation.org or call (757) 436-2200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mr Rogers Windows Foundation.

