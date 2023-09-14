PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Love, empathy, comfort and support — four words that represent the needs of so many military kids. Those four words were the genesis for Rebecca Bender’s mission to support military families. A military spouse, herself, Bender founded Little Bug to provide products like “Lovies” that provide comfort to families during deployments and other times of separation.

