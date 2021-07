PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake native and comedian Leonard Ouzts is hosting the Young Black and Funny Comedy Jam this weekend at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone and he stopped by HRS for a little fun!

Leonard Ouzts’ YOUNG BLACK AND FUNNY Comedy Jam is Friday through Sunday at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. For tickets and information, call (757) 213-5555 or visit VBFUNNYBONE.com