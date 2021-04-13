Come Meet Drayden, And His Amazing Mother, Author And Advocate

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Dana Young-Askew wants everyone to know how much autistic children, like her son Drayden, have to offer their communities. She has written a children’s book about her family, and also joined HRS today to promote a special candle sale to benefit “Advocating 4 Kids.”

“Come Meet Drayden” by Dana Young-Askew
Now available at “Barnes and Noble” and Amazon
Contact Dana by calling 757-633-5220 or write DanaAskew@gmail.com
Connect on social @ComeMeetDrayden
Visit MyAutismCandle.com to support “Advocating 4 Kids”

