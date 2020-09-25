Colon Cancer and the Black Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Regular screenings for colon cancer is proven to save lives. Saturday, the Virginia Peninsula Chapter of 100 Black Men along with Riverside Health System will be hosting a free webinar about colon cancer and the Black community.

100 Black Men of Virginia Peninsula, Inc.
Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon
To register, please contact:
100blackmenva.org
757-726-7027

