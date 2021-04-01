College Smart Start

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re graduating high school or considering a career change, there are plenty of options waiting for you at Thomas Nelson Community College.
Financial Aid and Veteran Affairs Director, Mark T. Vernon, joined us on HRS to help get the future in focus.
Thomas Nelson Community College
Fall Registration begins on April 26
99 Thomas Nelson Drive
Hampton
(757) 825-2851
TNCC.edu
Social media @TNCC VA
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College.