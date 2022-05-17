PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re thinking about college for you or your student, there’s a great opportunity to get more information on what Tidewater Community College can offer. The Virginia Beach and Portsmouth campus of TCC is hosting an open house. Get the details from Dr. Kia Hardy.
Tidewater Community College
Open House
Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Virginia Beach CAMPUS: 1700 College Crescent
and Portsmouth Campus: 120 Campus Drive
Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake and Norfolk Campuses and the Regional Automotive Center
(757) 822-11 11
Learn more at tcc.edu/open
