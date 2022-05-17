PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re thinking about college for you or your student, there’s a great opportunity to get more information on what Tidewater Community College can offer. The Virginia Beach and Portsmouth campus of TCC is hosting an open house. Get the details from Dr. Kia Hardy.

Tidewater Community College

Open House

Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Virginia Beach CAMPUS: 1700 College Crescent

and Portsmouth Campus: 120 Campus Drive



Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake and Norfolk Campuses and the Regional Automotive Center

(757) 822-11 11

Learn more at tcc.edu/open

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Community College.