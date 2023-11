PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Now is a critical time for high school seniors who are considering to further their education. Jeff Thorud from Bryant & Stratton College joined us with helpful advice and information about the Nov. 7 Career Fair.

Bryant & Stratton College

BryantStratton.edu

866-873-6936

Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Campus.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.