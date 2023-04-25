PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Community Outreach Coalition is hosting a College and Career Carnival to help local high schoolers and adults get connected to the schools and career opportunities that best fit them.

Founder and Executive Director, Kendra Robinson stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to share more about their goals for the event. If you’d like to attend, it will be held Saturday, April 29 at Portsmouth City Park. Visit their website for more details on how to register and participate.

The Community Outreach Coalition

757-644-0453

COCOutreach.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Community Outreach Coalition.