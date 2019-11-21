Cold or Allergies?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Stuffiness, sneezing and coughing are the main symptoms of colds and allergies, but the common conditions are very different when it comes to treatment. Dr. Christina Ortiz from TPMG Coastal Allergy joined us on HRS to talk about how to tell the difference.
TPMG Coastal Allergy
Dr. Christina Ortiz
1405 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake
(757) 410-0981
MY TPMG.com
Facebook @TidewaterPhysicians
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group.