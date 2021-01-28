Cold, Flu, or COVID-19?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every cough or sneeze has us worried these days about whether we have a cold, the flu, or COVID-19 — there are differences in the way these viruses show up and make us feel. So, how can you tell which symptoms could mean something more serious than a seasonal illness? We got a few answers from Brad Mooney and Madison Cooper at In and Out Express Care in Newport News.

