Coffee Helping Canines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Who knew you could help working dogs just by buying coffee? The Founder and CEO of Working Dog Coffee, Misti Pike, joined HRS to explain more about her company and their mission.

They are an online business based out of Hertford, North Carolina and have several ways to get in contact with them:

