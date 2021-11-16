Coats of Many Colors and Styles

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chilly temperatures have arrived and if you’re in the market for a new coat, this segment is for you! Dillard’s Store Manager Nicole Pritchard is here to talk styles, trends, and more when it comes to coats.

Dillard’s has multiple locations in Hampton Roads:
MacArthur Center, Lynnhaven Mall, Greenbriar Mall, Patrick Henry Mall

Don’t forget about Coat Day — that’s Saturday, December 4.

Now through January 23 — drop off new or gently used coats for our coats for families coat drive at the Lynnhaven mall location. More information is available at dillards.com and find them on Social Media @dillards.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dillard’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter