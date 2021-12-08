Coat Collection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dillards now gives you the opportunity to buy a new winter coat and donate your old ones at one of their multiple Hampton Roads locations.

Store Manager, Jessica Guoba, joined HRS with the details. They have multiple locations in Hampton Roads located at the MacArthur Center, Lynnhaven Mall, Greenbriar Mall and Patrick Henry Mall

Now through January 23rd, you can drop off new or gently used coats for our Coats for Families Coat Drive. To find out more information you can visit www.dillards.com and find them on social media.

