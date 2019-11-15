PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When a coastal storm hits Hampton Roads, it’s time to make plans indoors and we have just the ticket for you! The Coastal Virginia Auto Show rolls into Virginia Beach this weekend. Some Guy Named Allen joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

Coastal Virginia Auto Show

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center

CV AUTO SHOW.com

Facebook @cvautoshow

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Coastal Virginia Auto Show.