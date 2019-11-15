Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When a coastal storm hits Hampton Roads, it’s time to make plans indoors and we have just the ticket for you! The Coastal Virginia Auto Show rolls into Virginia Beach this weekend. Some Guy Named Allen joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Virginia Beach Convention Center
CV AUTO SHOW.com
