PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show set has all-new furnishings! The coastal furnishing theme came straight from Outer Banks Furniture in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Owner Jimmy Cerza joined us on the set with some insight into the new look and the story about his family owned business.

Outer Banks Furniture

5301 North Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Get a live consultation today!

252-715-3450 or visit obxfurniture.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Outer Banks Furniture.