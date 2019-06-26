PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you heard about cytomegalovirus (CMV)? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of adults are infected with CMV by age 40.

It doesn’t usually cause any symptoms in healthy people, but it can be a long-term health issue for babies born to mothers who became infected with CMV during pregnancy. Dr. Mary Bailey, physician investigator with Clinical Research Associates of Tidewater, tells us more about CMV and the work to develop a vaccine.

CMV Research Study

Women ages 16 to 35 years who are not currently pregnant

For more information, call Clinical Research Associates of Tidewater at (757) 627-7446

