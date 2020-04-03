Closet Capers with Stephanie Walters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You may be rotating through the same pajamas and workout clothes, but Lifestyle Correspondent Stephanie Walters says do not neglect your nicer things! Listen to her explain why she still gets glamorous at home and keeps her closet coordinated.

