ClinicianFest: Mental Health and Wellness Conference coming this May

HAMPTON ROADS– (WAVY) Are you a clinician preparing for the steady increase of demand for mental health services? 

Then, ClinicianFest is for you! Mental health professionals across all industries and fields of discipline are invited to learn from a diverse lineup of inspiring and informative sessions.

Our Symone Davis sat with conference host and presenter Dr. Camille Adams Jones to learn more on today’s “Community Connection.”

The Clinician Fest is May 6-7. For more information and to register, visit Clinicianfest.com

