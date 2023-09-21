PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Clinical trials are essential for identifying and characterizing interventions to prevent, diagnose and treat a disease. Finding prospective participants for enrollment in a clinical trial is not always easy. Dr. Banu Myneni and Kay-cee Patterson with Velocity Clinical Research joined us with helpful information and an appeal for participants.

If you, or someone you know, is willing to participate in a clinical trial, get in touch with Velocity Clinical Research at 757-996-4200 or visit their website velocityclinical.com. They are located at 3235 Academy Ave., suite 300 in Portsmouth.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Velocity Clinical Research.