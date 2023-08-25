WAVY.com
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Aug 25, 2023 / 12:31 PM EDT
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 / 12:31 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Meet Shiloh from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Shiloh is 5 years old, and is great with children, dogs and is housebroken.
peninsularegionalanimalshelter.com757-933-8900
The Hampton Roads Show