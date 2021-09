PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Henry is an 8-year-old hound mix. He is an easy-going, couch potato who is great with other dogs, children and does not mind cats.

To adopt Henry or another dog visit the Norfolk SPCA. For more information you can call (757) 622-3319 or visit NorfolkSPCA.org you can also connect with them on social media Facebook @norfolkspca