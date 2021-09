PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heidi is a 4-week-old kitten who was recently rescued along with her three siblings and momma.

To adopt Heidi or one of her siblings go to the Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary (PAWS). You can also find out more information by calling their shelter phone at (757) 868-1379 or by visiting their website poquosonanimalwelfaresanctuary.com.