PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Alaska is a gentle 11-year-old Chow mix who is looking for a home to rest comfortably in. He is also a dreamboat on a leash and gives the best handshakes.

To adopt Alaska or another dog, visit the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. For more information call the shelter phone at (757) 933-8900 or visit their website at peninsularegionalanimalshelter.com.