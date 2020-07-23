Clean Eatz Can Help You Make Sweeping Changes to Your Diet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If your list of housekeeping duties includes cleaning up your diet, “Clean Eatz” in Virginia Beach will do the work for you! Today, owner Dylan Richmond explained how it works and why people love not having to think about prepping and portions before they enjoy all the flavors of a healthier life!

Clean Eatz

1065 Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 431-7077

Check out what they have cookin’ on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Clean Eatz.

More From HRS!