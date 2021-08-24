Classic Car Raffle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is having a raffle where one lucky person is going to drive home with a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Roadster!

Mark your calendars and get your tickets for the 1932 Ford Roadster Raffle
Sunday, September 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Back Bay Brewing Company’s Farmhouse in Virginia Beach.
For tickets and more information, visit VAGENTLEMEN.com/EVENTS or connect on social media!

