PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congratulations to the class of 2021 college graduates! Now that your school days are over, it’s time to take the next steps to put that degree to work. Joining us now with some beyond covid career boosters for all of the newly graduated is The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com

You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.