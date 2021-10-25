PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Throw on the costumes and get ready to experience an abundance of fall fun at City Center’s Fall Festival with so much to offer in Newport News this Halloween weekend! From kid-friendly fall activities to craft beer, cider, and wine lovers tastings. Holly Williams on MidDay BOB FM joins us with all the details in today’s Community Connection.

City Center Fall Festival is happening October 30th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in City Center at Oyster Point!

The interactive kids zone will have meet and greets with Spiderman and Elsa.

It is free to attend however money raised from the tastings will go to The Center For Child and Family Services.