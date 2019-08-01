Circus with Soul

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s nothing like the razzle-dazzle of the circus! This season, the UniverSoul Circus is celebrating more than 25 years of fun under the big top and they return to Hampton Roads! Ringmasters Lucky and Cheyenne joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the scoop on this soulful circus.

Universoul Circus
Opens Wednesday! Runs through Sunday, Aug. 4
Under the Big Top at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton
Tickets and information UNIVERSOULCIRCUS.com

