Chronic Knee Pain Relief

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From weekend warriors to couch surfers, knee pain does not discriminate. If you have been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis, Dr. Saunora Prom with TPMG, wants you to know that there are several treatment options for knee osteoarthritis.

TPMG – Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine
1100 Volvo Parkway Suite 100 in Chesapeake
To learn more about the procedure Dr. Prom discussed, get in touch with Dr. Prom by calling (757) 410-3231
You can also visit MYTPMG.com
and connect on Facebook @tidewaterphysicians

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG – Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter