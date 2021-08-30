Chronic Cough Treatment Study

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know has been struggling with a chronic or uncontrollable cough you might be interested in participating in a local investigational treatment study. TPMG Clinical Research Division Newport News, Principal Investigator Dr. Linda Schneider, joined us to tell us about this trail you may be interested in!

To learn more about this chronic cough treatment study, get in touch with Dr. Schneider and her team by calling (757) 232-8836. You can also visit MyTPMG.com and connect on social media @tidewaterphysician

