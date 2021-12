PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready for a glimpse of 17th and 18th century holiday traditions through interpretive programs and demonstrations! This is all thanks to Christmastide in Virginia!

You can enjoy festive fun with period musical entertainment at both Yorktown and Jamestown museums!

Chelsey spoke with the the Event Program Manager of Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Homer Linear, for today’s Community Connection.

For times and dates, visit James-Yorktown Foundation website.