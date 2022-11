PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Sheryl Abbott and Kat Williams from Humana Healthcare break down what you need to know about choosing your 2023 Medicare plan.

The annual enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.

Humana Healthcare Company

5802 East Virginia Beach Blvd.

Suite 120, Norfolk

Humana.com/medicare

757-448-4900

sabbott@humana.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Humana Healthcare Company.