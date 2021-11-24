Choosing a 2022 Medicare Plan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For Medicare eligible individuals, it’s that time of year to choose your 2022 Medicare plan. Whether you’re newly eligible to enroll in Medicare or wanting to change your current plan, you can use the Annual Election Period from Oct. 15 until Dec. 7 to make a decision.

Cecelia “Faye” Ricketts from your Humana Neighborhood Center joined us with some information on choosing your 2022 Medicare plan.

Humana
The local Humana Neighborhood Center is located at:
5802 E Virginia Beach Blvd.
Suite 120 in Norfolk
888-719-0718
Humana.com/Medicare
You can also email Faye directly at: cricketts1@humana.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Humana.

