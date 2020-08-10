Children’s Health Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom, some in-person, others virtually. 

Parents: Before you purchase books, paper, and pens, it’s important to schedule your child for an annual physical exam.

The Hampton Roads Community Health Center wants to make the process easier for families by creating a one-stop-shop, where children can be assessed before the new school year.

Children’s Health Day is Friday, Aug. 14 at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center in Portsmouth 664 Lincoln Street in Portsmouth.

There are no walk-ins. By appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 757-393-6363

