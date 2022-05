PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Most adults already know that half the battle is being in the right frame of mind to handle certain situations, but kids are still learning this. The new children’s book, “Yet” by author Gina Giordano can help kids feel good about themselves.

To purchase “YET” or to get more information

visit ginagiordano68.wixsite.com/yetisasuperhero

(757) 621-7310

@ginagb68 Instagram AND on Twitter @ginabyrne68

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Gina Giordano.