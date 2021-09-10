PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and this year, you have some great opportunities to join in the cause. Karen Lane, Executive Director of Chartway’s We Promise Foundation, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us how.

You can help raise funds, support and raise awareness for Childhood Cancer by stopping by any Chartway Branch to purchase a yellow ribbon for $1. You can also visit WePromiseFoundation.org or call (757) 233-7111 to make a donation. You can also register to participate in the 22nd Annual Charity Golf Classic September 30 at Broad Bay Golf Club in Virginia Beach. Sponsorships and foursomes are still available!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chartway’s We Promise Foundation.