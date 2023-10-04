PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As an adult going back to school when you have kids can be a challenge in so many ways. Balancing life, family, work and classes may seem like an impossible task, that’s why Tidewater Community College is offering support through their new childcare program. Students and staff can use the service, and there are also scholarships available. Ciera Streeter, director of TCC’s Child Development Centers, joined us with the details.

Tidewater Community College

757-822-1118

TCC.edu/childcare

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Community College.