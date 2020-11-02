Chesapeake Regional Medical Center: Breast Cancer Screenings

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. However, the fight doesn’t stop once November hits.

Women should make sure they’re up to date with their screenings. Luckily, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is here to make the process a little easier. Here to tell us more is Dr. Ann Wohler.

If you’re interested in scheduling a mammogram appointment or would like more information:

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***