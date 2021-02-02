Chesapeake Parks And Recreation Is Ready To Meet You Where You Are!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, a class at one of the city’s ten centers, or a virtual connection in the comfort of your own home, Chesapeake’s recreation specialists are ready to serve you! Today we spoke with Recreation Manager Nicole Merchant and Recreation Specialist Megan Hale about everything from hiking to karaoke. We also got the details on this year’s “Clean and Green” poster contest! Follow Chesapeake Parks and recreation on Facebook for the latest information about programs and opportunities.
