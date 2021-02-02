Chesapeake Parks And Recreation Is Ready To Meet You Where You Are!

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, a class at one of the city’s ten centers, or a virtual connection in the comfort of your own home, Chesapeake’s recreation specialists are ready to serve you! Today we spoke with Recreation Manager Nicole Merchant and Recreation Specialist Megan Hale about everything from hiking to karaoke. We also got the details on this year’s “Clean and Green” poster contest! Follow Chesapeake Parks and recreation on Facebook for the latest information about programs and opportunities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***