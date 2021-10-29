Chesapeake native Lana Scott discusses her experience – so far – on NBC’s The Voice!

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake’s Lana Scott joins us from Los Angeles to talk about competing on this season of The Voice and the journey that got her from Hampton Roads to the national stage.

Lana will be taking the stage on Monday night so be sure to tune in! “The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights right here on WAVY-TV 10.

