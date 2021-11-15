Chesapeake Holiday Craft Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can be ‘merry and bright’ shopping a variety of unique, handmade crafts from crafters all over coastal Virginia and beyond!

It’s happening inside the 20-21 Chesapeake Holiday craft show this weekend!
Chesapeake’s Parks, Recrecreation and Tourism, Recreation Specialist, Megan Hale, joined us with the details on the winter wonderland for today’s Community Connection.

Chesapeake Holiday Craft Show
Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
and Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chesapeake conference Center — will be requiring masks for unvaccinated guests.
more information at cityofchesapeake.net

