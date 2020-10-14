Chesapeake Health System Offers Help Through the H.O.P.E. Program

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This local organization is spreading the word about the ways they can intervene on behalf of people in dangerous relationships. Today, H.O.P.E. Program Coordinator Meredith M. Noha explains that interpersonal violence can happen in both romantic and familial relationships, and how she and her team to coordinate “Healing Opportunities Providing Empowerment.”

HOPE Program at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Call (757) 312-6198
Email hopeprogram@chesapeakeregional.com
Visit chesapeakeregional.com/hope

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***