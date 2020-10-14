Chesapeake Health System Offers Help Through the H.O.P.E. Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This local organization is spreading the word about the ways they can intervene on behalf of people in dangerous relationships. Today, H.O.P.E. Program Coordinator Meredith M. Noha explains that interpersonal violence can happen in both romantic and familial relationships, and how she and her team to coordinate “Healing Opportunities Providing Empowerment.”

HOPE Program at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Call (757) 312-6198

Email hopeprogram@chesapeakeregional.com

Visit chesapeakeregional.com/hope

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

More From HRS!