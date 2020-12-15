Checkered Flag is Driven To Give

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Moving cars is definitely a sign of success, but feeling moved to give back to the community is also part of the business model at Checkered Flag Toyota. Today we spoke with General Sales Manager Michael L. Wood about their commitment to “Make-A-Wish greater Virginia.”

Checkered Flag Toyota
5301 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach
Find them online at Toyota.CheckeredFlag.com
(757) 490-1111
Facebook @Checkered Flag Toyota

