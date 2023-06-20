PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Actor Brad Garrett joined HRS with behind-the-scenes details and what to expect from the newly released television series “High Desert”. The dark American comedy can be streamed on Apple TV+.
Chatting With Apple TV’s “High Desert” Star Brad Garrett
by: Elizabeth Hill
Posted:
Updated:
