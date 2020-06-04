Chas Foundation 8th Annual Golf Classic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the eighth year in a row, people will head for the links to join the efforts on improving mental health and wellness. Today, organizer Beau Kirkwood talks to us about how the event will be run — and the mission of the Chas Foundation.

Eighth Annual Chas Golf Classic
Friday, July 24 at the Heron Ridge Golf Club in Virginia Beach
For registration, information, resources, and how to connect, visit the ChasFoundation.org.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Chas Foundation.

