PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Show off a brighter smile in minutes with Power Swabs. Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa shows us how easy it is to get results at home.

Here’s your chance to try Power Swabs and see for yourself! Order by calling 1-800-364-2619 or visiting PowerSwabs.com.

Hampton Roads Show viewers get 40% off plus free shipping, as well as a free quick stick pen!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Power Swabs.