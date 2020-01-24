Live Now
Census 2020: Be Present And Accounted For!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is going all out to make sure every citizen participates in the Census, so every citizen can receive the funding and resources that will only be allocated after accurate reporting.

Council Members Thomas Smigiel and Angelia Williams Graves brought the information and the energy of the “Complete Count Committee” to make sure everyone knows how much they matter.

“Count on Norfolk” 2020 Census Pep Rally & Party
Wednesday, January 29 Waterside District 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To join the Census team, go to 2020 census.gov/jobs
Census Assistance available at the Norfolk Works office 100 Bank Street
Call (757) 763-6064 for more information.

